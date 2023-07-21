Firehouse Subs is celebrating the return of its guest-favorite Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub, a mashup of pizza flavors. First launched in 2021, the popular limited-time menu item features Italian meatballs, marinara, extra provolone, crispy pepperoni, and Italian seasoning on a toasted garlic bread roll.

"The classic Firehouse Meatball sub is popular among many guests, but when you combine three Italian American staples—a classic meatball sub, pepperoni pizza, and garlic bread—you get a delicious, indulgent sub that wows the taste buds," said Yosef Hojchman, chief marketing officer at Firehouse Subs. "Guests have been asking for it and we're excited to bring it back."

Much like when guests visit their local Firehouse Subs in person, guests have the option to donate to Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation when they check out on the app. To date, the foundation has provided more than $77 million in the U.S. and Puerto Rico in lifesaving equipment, training, and funding to first responders and public safety organizations. Guests can also support their local communities through the foundation when dining in Firehouse Subs restaurants by rounding up at the register, donating spare change and purchasing a recycled, five-gallon pickle bucket for a $3 donation.

The Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub is now available at all participating U.S. locations. Firehouse Subs guests can visit FirehouseSubs.com to find their nearest restaurant to dine in or pick up via the app.