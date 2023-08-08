Campbell Soup Company's Snyder's of Hanover brand has recently released new limited-edition Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings.

The pretzel rings are infused with beer flavor and subtle malted barley notes uniting with Snyder’s of Hanover's signature crunch.

Snyder’s of Hanover Beer Flavored Oktoberfest Rings are available now at retailers nationwide including Target, Walmart, Kroger, and more, in a 10-oz. bag for an SRP of $3.50.

