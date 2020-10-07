Company: Snyder's-Lance

Website: www.snydersofhanover.com

Introduced: October 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $49.99

Product Snapshot: In a first-of-its-kind innovation, Snyder’s of Hanover and Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. have teamed up to help bring Oktoberfest celebrations home with the creation of a custom-made, limited-edition Snyder’s Pretzel Keg. Starting on October 7th at 2:00 PM ET, consumers can visit SnydersPretzelKeg.com as well as Captain Lawrence’s taproom in Elmsford, New York to purchase this one-of-a-kind combination, while supplies last.

“Snyder’s of Hanover is a brand with a rich heritage, steeped in old-world tradition. This year, it was important for us to bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to consumers in a different way,” said Betsy Morreale, vice president of marketing, Campbell Snacks. “In partnership with Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., we reimagined the classic Oktoberfest pairing: beer and pretzels. Our deliciously crunchy, slow baked pretzel rods and the refreshing Marzen Style Oktoberfest Lager from Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. create the perfect Oktoberfest flavor combination to enjoy with friends and family at-home this season.”

The Snyder’s Pretzel Keg will be sold at $49.99 featuring a 27oz. canister of Snyder’s of Hanover Baked Pretzel Rods and a five-liter keg of Captain Lawrence’s Marzen Style Oktoberfest brew.

“When Snyder’s of Hanover reached out with this opportunity, we quickly jumped on it because what pairs better than pretzels and beer?” asked Scott Vaccaro, Captain Lawrence founder and brewmaster. “The Captain Lawrence Oktoberfest is a smooth and malty lager that is the perfect accompaniment to Snyder’s of Hanover pretzel rods, with notes of toasty bread, honey, and a hint of chocolate. This collaboration was inspired to help consumers feel like they were transported to Oktoberfest without ever leaving their homes.”

Want to snag a Snyder’s Pretzel Keg of your very own? Visit SnydersPretzelKeg.com to learn more about this limited time offer. Must be 21 years or older to enter the site, order a Snyder’s Pretzel Keg online or purchase a Snyder’s Pretzel Keg at Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. Be sure to tag @Snyder_Hanover and @CaptLawrence on social media to show us how you are enjoying your #SnydersPretzelKeg. Prost!

For more information on Snyder’s of Hanover, visit https://www.snydersofhanover.com/.

For more information on all things Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., visit CaptainLawrenceBrewing.com