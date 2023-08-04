Doehler (a global producer, marketer and provider of technology-driven natural ingredients, ingredient systems, and integrated solutions) has announced the acquisition of Boon Flavors, a flavor house located in Bangkok, Thailand. As part of this acquisition, Boon Flavors will be known as Doehler Thailand going forward and be managed by its founder, Piya Boonnamkitsawad.

In 2018, Boon built its flavor plant in Bangkok. Leveraging its proprietary technologies, the company has developed a variety of local flavor tonalities that reportedly will help extend Doehler’s global taste portfolio. Boon will have access to all of Doehler’s taste technologies and, together with Doehler’s application labs in Indonesia and Thailand, global and local customers can expect to benefit from enhanced services and a more extensive product portfolio in the region.

Consumers are looking for exceptional sensory experiences in nutrition; superior taste, a perfect appearance, and well-balanced mouthfeel play a significant role for consumers when choosing their products, ultimately guiding their preferences towards a better human nutrition.

According to Doehler, Boon’s variety of local flavors, now integrated into Doehler’s global taste portfolio, contributes to this trend providing superior natural flavors to the food, beverage, and life-science/nutrition indstries. This strategic acquisition is intended to further strengthen Doehler's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers and consumers for excellent and remarkable tasty, healthy and sustainable solutions.

Boonnamkitsawad, founder of Boon Flavors, says, "Teaming up with Doehler, we are looking forward to enhance our customer-oriented culture, foster long-term customer relationships, expand and strengthen our presence in the Southeast Asia market and continue delivering top-quality products while effectively supporting customers´ demand for more sustainability."