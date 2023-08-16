Wow Bao, an Asian fast-casual restaurant brand with thousands of locations in North America and the largest dumpling house in the U.S., has announced the expansion of its nationwide presence with the addition of Walmart to its grocery partners. The collaboration with the world’s largest retailer more than doubles the CPG vertical of Wow Bao’s business, from 1,000 grocery stores to more than 4,000 in the continental U.S.

“Wow Bao has realized incredible growth throughout all our channels and this partnership is a testament to how we’ve leveraged our popularity among consumers,” says Geoff Alexander, president and CEO of Wow Bao. “With the addition of Walmart to our CPG channels, we are able to meet the demands of our customer base and provide them with the craveable product they expect from Wow Bao straight from their local Walmart freezer section.”

Walmart stores will launch with five bao flavors:

Teriyaki Chicken Bao

Mongolian-Style Spicy Beef Bao

Chinese-Style BBQ Pork Bao

Thai-Style Curry Chicken Bao

Coconut Custard Bao

The last two (Thai-Style Curry Chicken Bao and Coconut Custard Bao) are Walmart CPG exclusives. The in-store partnership is an extension of the e-commerce relationship the companies have maintained for nearly a year.