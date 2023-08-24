Building off the reportedly successful launch of Red Baron Fully Loaded Pizza, the brand is serving up additional premium offerings with the recent introduction of its Red Baron Fully Loaded Hand Tossed Style Pizza.

The newest addition to the Red Baron pizza portfolio is intended to meets consumers’ growing appetite for premium pizza offerings. In fact, data shows 50% of consumers seek out hand-tossed pizza within the restaurant pizza industry, though it currently accounts for less than 1% of frozen pizzas in the market.

Red Baron Fully Loaded Original and Hand Tossed Style pizzas were designed to be an indulgent, restaurant-style experience that feels unique within the category. While amazing taste reportedly is always at the forefront of how the brand team thinks about its pizzas, it’s also focused on delivering great value.

According to the brand, the three fully loaded varieties all include half a pound of delicious, premium toppings: