Company: Schwan's Consumer Brands

Website: https://www.schwanscompany.com

Introduced: Summer/Fall 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.50-$7.49

Product Snapshot: Schwan’s Consumer Brands, Inc.—a subsidiary of Schwan’s Company that offers trusted retail brands throughout the frozen-food category—has pushed forward in its innovation efforts and will launch new products under the Red Baron brand by October 2020.

“We are excited about the innovation in our pipeline—these products have been influenced by market and consumer insights, and ultimately shaped and validated by consumers” said Brad Smith, vice president of marketing. “With the historic growth that the frozen category has experienced and acceleration of products turning at shelf since March, Schwan’s is bringing pizza, Asian snacks and desserts innovations to our customers as quickly as possible so they can meet consumer demand.”

Red Baron Pizza Melts introduced the great taste of pizza you love sandwiched between two slices of crispy toast that’s ready in minutes from the microwave. Red Baron Pizza Melts come in three flavors: Pepperoni, Supreme and Four Cheese.

Red Baron Stuffed Crust Pizza will launch this fall, featuring a crispy, golden-brown crust stuffed with melty mozzarella cheese in a unique and fun rectangle shape. With three flavors—Pepperoni, Four Cheese and Meat-Trio—consumers can enjoy the crust that tastes as good as the pizza. It’s perfect for those days that just deserve more cheese! Red Baron Stuffed Crust Pizza will be found in the freezer aisles at local grocers.

Freschetta Thin Crust Pizza launched this summer featuring a flavorful crust that bakes to the perfect level of crispiness. It is available in three varieties: Premium Pepperoni, Five Cheese and Garden Veggie.

SRPs are $3.50 for the Pizza Melts, $7.49 for the Stuffed Crust Pizza, and $6.99 for the Thin Crust Pizza.