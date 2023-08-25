Utz Brands, a U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, has announced the release of its 2022 Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) Report.

The report (which covers the fiscal year that ended January 1, 2023) highlights the strides the company has made over the past year, reportedly building on the momentum from the company’s inaugural report released last year. The ESG report also emphasizes Utz’s dedication to positively impacting the planet, communities, and stakeholders, while addressing essential ESG challenges.

The components highlighted by the company:

Environment: Utz reportedly has taken concrete steps to reduce its environmental footprint, including setting baselines and exploring innovative packaging solutions. Utz’s efforts are intended to align with industry-leading peers, to ensure that Utz remains at the forefront of sustainable practices.

Social: Utz reprentatives state that people are at the heart of everything the company does. Utz strives to foster an inclusive and diverse work environment, prioritizing the well-being and development of its employees. Utz’s comprehensive wellness programs and workforce diversity initiatives are intended to reflect Utz’s commitment to social progress.

Governance: Utz endeavors to keep a robust corporate governance framework, promoting ethical decision-making, accountability, and fairness. Guided by best practices, Utz strives to uphold the trust and confidence of all Utz stakeholders.

Learn more about Utz’s ESG programs or view the full 2022 ESG report here.

Utz Brands is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.