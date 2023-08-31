Wixon has announced the newest addition to its dynamic sales team. Jason Baumwoll has joined Wixon as the account manager for its West Coast territory. With nearly a decade of experience in B2B food ingredient sales specifically focused on the West Coast, Baumwoll brings a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise to his new role.

Reporting directly to Terry Yakes, director of sales for the Industrial Ingredients division, his appointment reflects Wixon’s commitment to strengthening its sales force with experienced professionals. Yakes comments, “Jason has a strong B2B sales background in consultative food ingredient sales and is a key addition to our team. We look forward to watching him leverage his customer relationships and experience on the West Coast.”

Residing in the greater San Francisco area, Baumwoll is an enthusiastic traveler, and avid hiker, who enjoys motorcycle riding with his wife. He combines his passion for adventure with a commitment to excellence in his professional pursuits. He is a graduate of the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs (UCCS), where he acquired the foundational knowledge that serves as a backbone to his successful career in sales.