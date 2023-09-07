For the first time in over 10 years, Wonderful Pistachios invites consumers to Get Crackin’ with its newest In-Shell flavor: Seasoned Salt. Rolling out at retailers across the U.S., Wonderful Pistachios’ new In-Shell Seasoned Salt flavor is a blend of savory seasonings accented with garlic, onion, and paprika. Just in time for football season, Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt comes in 14-ounce and 40-ounce bags.

“Consumer demand dictates the need for flavorful varieties when purchasing snacks. With Seasoned Salt, we are excited to spice up the snack aisle and give consumers something new to enjoy during game days,” shared Diana Salsa, associate vice president of marketing for Wonderful Pistachios. “With years of No Shells flavor innovation since our last In-Shell launch, now’s the time to Get Crackin’ with a flavor combo we know you’ll love!”

New Wonderful Pistachios flavors are proven to drive incremental sales and bring new buyers to the snack nut category. In consumer taste tests, this Seasoned Salt flavor performed higher than current in-market benchmarks on both appeal and purchase intent among nut buyers. The new Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt variety joins a longstanding cast of In-Shell flavors including Salt & Pepper and Sweet Chili, as well as the classic Roasted & Salted, Lightly Salted, and No Salt varieties. Wonderful Pistachios is also known for its flavor innovation in award-winning No Shells flavors.

The launch of Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell Seasoned Salt will be supported through social media, in-store displays, and retail-specific programs to drive trial at the store-level.