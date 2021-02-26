Company: Wonderful Pistachios

Website: www.getcrackin.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Product Snapshot: Wonderful Pistachios is celebrating World Pistachio Day on February 26, 2021, with a healthy and fresh take on the classic flavors consumers know and love, by introducing the highly anticipated new flavors of BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar Wonderful Pistachios No Shells.

Available now at select online retailers and hitting store shelves nationwide in the U.S. and Canada by early April, the new Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors are a tasty tribute to healthy snacking done right, with six grams of complete plant protein per serving.

"If you crave the classic and beloved flavors of barbecue and salt and vinegar, but you want a healthier way to indulge."

Savor the taste of summer all year long with BBQ Wonderful Pistachios No Shells. Exploding with hickory-smoked flavor and dashed with garlic, paprika, and salt, they're an irresistible mix of sweet and smoky. Sea Salt & Vinegar Wonderful Pistachios No Shells treat your taste buds to a tart, tangy snack. With just the right amount of sea salt and vinegar, they're an ideal balance of sour and savory.

To kick off the World Pistachio Day festivities, the first 226 people on February 26 to direct message (DM) @WonderfulPistachios on Instagram will get a complimentary package of each of the new flavors at home before they even hit store shelves.

These new items join the existing award-winning Wonderful Pistachios No Shells flavors lineup that includes Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted.

"If you crave the classic and beloved flavors of barbecue and salt and vinegar, but you want a healthier way to indulge, Wonderful Pistachios has you covered," said Adam Cooper, senior vice president of marketing for The Wonderful Company. "BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar join our lineup of No Shells—now featuring six flavors in total—that gives people even more choice when it comes to selecting a healthy and delicious summer snack."

Looking for more fun ways to go nuts in celebration of World Pistachio Day? Wonderful Pistachios No Shells is a healthy addition to some of your favorite recipes; toss them onto salads instead of croutons or blend them into smoothies for an additional six grams of plant protein per serving. Virtual meeting background images that showcase the holiday in festive and humorous ways will be available to download on Twitter @WonderfulNuts on February 26.

As the first Wonderful Pistachios product launch in both the U.S. and Canada at the same time, and in all sizes (2.25-ounce, 5.5-ounce, 11-ounce, 22ounce), these tried-and-true flavors are expected to continue to propel the brand's incremental growth in the flavored nuts category. The retail demand anticipates this to be the biggest Wonderful Pistachios product launch yet, outpacing the brand's Honey Roasted and Chili Roasted Wonderful Pistachios No Shells launch, which was one of the CPG industry's biggest launches of 2019, earning the IRI Pacesetter Award.

To order or for more information, visit WonderfulPistachios.com, or follow on Facebook at /WonderfulPistachios, Instagram at @WonderfulPistachios, and Twitter @WonderfulNuts.