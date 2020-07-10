Cheryl's Cookies You Are Mermazing Cookie Card, Gift Tin, and Gift Pail

Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Website: www.cheryls.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.00 (card), $24.99 (tin), $34.99 (pail)

Product Snapshot: Send them a sweet wish complete with an individually wrapped buttercream frosted cut-out cookie tucked inside a mer-mazing gift box, with Cheryl Cookies' new You are Mermazing Cookie Card.

The You Are Mermazing Treats Gift Tin ($24.99) includes new buttercream frosted sparkly cut-out cookie, classic vanilla cut-outs and an assortment of snack size cookies and pretzel clusters.

The You Are Mermazing Treats Gift Pail ($34.99) is filled to the brim with buttercream frosted cookies, snack size cookies, brownies and more—it’s the perfect gourmet treat for all cookie lovers.