Cheryl's Cookies You Are Mermazing Cookie Card, Gift Tin, and Gift Pail
Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.cheryls.com
Introduced: July 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $6.00 (card), $24.99 (tin), $34.99 (pail)
Product Snapshot: Send them a sweet wish complete with an individually wrapped buttercream frosted cut-out cookie tucked inside a mer-mazing gift box, with Cheryl Cookies' new You are Mermazing Cookie Card.
The You Are Mermazing Treats Gift Tin ($24.99) includes new buttercream frosted sparkly cut-out cookie, classic vanilla cut-outs and an assortment of snack size cookies and pretzel clusters.
The You Are Mermazing Treats Gift Pail ($34.99) is filled to the brim with buttercream frosted cookies, snack size cookies, brownies and more—it’s the perfect gourmet treat for all cookie lovers.
