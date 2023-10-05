AMF Bakery Systems (AMF), a manufacturer of high-speed automated food processing solutions, will showcase its latest sustainable baking innovations at iba, October 22–26. These technologies enable bakeries to reduce the carbon footprint of its operations while achieving the highest-quality results.

The use of ovens accounts for a significant proportion of the carbon emissions produced by industrial bakeries. AMF’s solutions address this problem by reducing or eliminating the use of natural gas as a fuel in the baking process. Visitors to iba 2023 will be able to discover AMF’s full range of innovations to help bakers reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, including hydrogen technology, electric and hybrid ovens, and AMF’s next-generation Sustainable Oven Service.

Fueling the future

AMF Den Boer’s Multibake VITA tunnel oven is the industry’s first fully hydrogen-powered oven, featuring AMF’s patented hydrogen burners. The oven does not cause any direct carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions, with the only by-product of baking being water. The system is available in several configurations, including grids for sheet pans, mesh belts, and stone plates for pizzas, flatbreads and a wide variety of other products. In addition, all existing Den Boer hybrid ovens are hydrogen-ready and can easily be converted to use the fuel. The oven is currently available for testing at AMF’s Innovation Centre in Gorinchem, the Netherlands.

Electric alternatives

Switching from gas to electric ovens is another way to help reduce the carbon footprint of bakery operations. This also enables superior process control, higher energy efficiency and more consistent results. Bread, buns, cakes, pastries, biscuits, and many other products can be baked in this way, and steam units can be added where necessary to optimize the baking environment. AMF’s modular oven system allows the creation of multiple heating chambers, where the temperature can be set individually, to optimize product baking curves.

AMF solutions also allow hybrid combinations of different heating methods, which can be an effective way to reduce carbon emissions and meet sustainability goals. Examples include gas and hydrogen, or electricity and gas. Many existing AMF systems can be retrofitted to run on these more environmentally optimized energy sources, including older AMF Den Boer ovens, and this has been achieved in bakeries around the world. Compatible ovens can be fitted with electric heating elements, new control systems and smart temperature sensors.

Sustainable Oven Service

AMF’s connected ovens and intelligent digital services can also enable a more holistic and data-driven approach to improving the sustainability of bakery operations. The AMF Sustainable Oven Service (SOS) combines artificial intelligence, advanced sensors and the AMF Bakery Intelligence cloud to provide accurate, real-time process optimization recommendations. All oven functions are continuously monitored, with data such as temperature, airflow, occupancy and energy consumption tracked and logged for analysis. Implementing SOS recommendations can result in gas and energy usage savings of up to 20%. This helps bakers reduce carbon emissions while maintaining the highest product quality and efficiency. The SOS will be demonstrated live at iba 2023.

Powering the future of sustainable baking

AMF Bakery Systems is committed to facilitating the transition to industrial baking operations with a lower environmental impact. “By investing in clean energy technologies, and prioritizing energy-efficient equipment and practices, we can help our customers reduce their usage of non-renewable electricity and pave the way for a more sustainable industry,” said Remco Bijkerk, executive product manager Den Boer at AMF Bakery Systems.