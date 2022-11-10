AMF Bakery Systems (AMF), which provides system solutions for the bakery industry, has announced the promotion of product team leader, Wes Bryant, to the role of product group leader and executive product manager for AMF Workhorse, an AMF Bakery Systems brand. In this role, Bryant will lead the AMF Workhorse team in developing innovative solutions for pan and peel board handling, automated storage, and retrieval systems, as well as all post-packaging automation solutions.

As product group leader, Bryant assumes overall business leadership and product strategy responsibilities for AMF Workhorse with growth plans across applications for soft bread and bun, artisan breads, pizza, flatbreads, cakes, pies, pastries, and more. He will be supported by the commercial and operational leadership of AMF Workhorse by Bryan Didas of AMF’s Richmond, VA facility and Colin McShane of the Kirkwood, PA facility.

“Wes brings deep leadership experience in automation, robotics, and industrial manufacturing across project engineering, service engineering, applications engineering, and project management,” mentions Jason Ward, president of AMF. “In his short time at AMF, he has brought high energy, passion, and insight to our teammates and customers, and I look forward to his leadership moving forward.”

AMF Workhorse is part of AMF’s unified brand family consisting of:

AMF Fusion – mixing and dough handling systems

AMF Flex – extrusion and volumetric dividing make-up systems

AMF Tromp – sheeting, laminating, decorating, and depositing make-up systems

AMF BakeTech, AMF Den Boer, and AMF Vesta – proofing, baking, cooling, and freezing systems

AMF Convay – conveying systems from mixer to marketplace

AMF PackTech – packaging systems.

Together with AMF Workhorse, AMF’s family of brands delivers integrated solutions for automated bakery production, supported by localized service and support, globally.