Greenridge, the Chicago-based brand (formerly Greenridge Farm) specializing in all-natural uncured meat snacks, deli meats, sausages, cheeses, and condiments exhibited this year at NACS, the National Association of Convenience Stores’ annual show.

As new exhibitors, Greenridge sampled thousands of its new C-store friendly all-natural meat snack snacks, available in four ﬂavors including the brand-new, Italian Style Grass Fed Beef and Buﬀalo Chicken, in addition to its popular Classic Beef and Jalapeño & Cheddar Grass Fed Beef Sticks. Retailers, distributors, exhibitors, and guests enjoyed all four snack snacks, which are part of the brand's larger Naturals line of meat products that have zero sugar, are low sodium, free of ﬁllers, MSG, gluten, and soy, with no added nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, and artiﬁcial colors or ﬂavorings. Each ﬂavor was displayed in a new 1-oz. snack format, across multiple snack pack options including a one-pack, two-pack, and four-pack, all in new packaging following the company’s recent rebrand.

“We were thrilled to share our newest creations as ﬁrst-time exhibitors this year at NACS. Sampling and receiving feedback on our new ﬂavors across our beef and chicken categories in convenient on-the-go sizing options make us excited for next year as we continue to redeﬁne what natural meat can be in the c-store space”, notes Mike Shannon, vice president of sales and marketing.

Greenridge’s presence at NACS marks a continued dedication to innovation and excellence in the natural meats category as it continues to expand with exciting new products and in retailers throughout the country.