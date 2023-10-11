Thomas’ Breads has announced the launch of Thomas’ Croissant Bread. Additionally, the company also is bringing back a favorite fall flavor with Thomas’ Limited-Edition Cranberry English Muffins, Bagels and Swirl Bread.

A twist on the French bakery favorite, Thomas’ has created another item intended to help fans transform their normal breakfast occasions into memorable ones. Thomas’ Croissant Bread comes packaged with 10 slices, making it easy for consumers to toast and top with butter or other favorite toppings, with a light and airy texture The bread reportedly made with high-quality ingredients and is free of high-fructose corn syrup.

This take on the classic French pastry will be available to consumers in the Northeast beginning October 16 at Safeway, Stop & Shop, ShopRite, and other retailers. The product has a suggested retail price of $5.99.

Additionally, Thomas’ Breads is bringing back their fan-favorite, seasonal limited-edition Cranberry English Muffins, Bagels and Swirl Bread for the first time in five years. The items are available for purchase at major grocery retailers while supplies last, with a suggested retail price of $5.29 for a six-pack of English muffins, $4.99 (East/Central), $5.39 (West) for a five-pack of bagels and $4.79 for a loaf of swirl bread.