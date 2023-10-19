Joseph's Bakery has announced the nationwide release of its all-new Heart Friendly Pita bread, now certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification Program. The iconic Heart-Check mark helps take the guesswork out when reading Nutrition Facts and label information, giving consumers peace of mind that what they are consuming meets the nutritional requirements of the American Heart Association.

Tom Conomacos, vice president of sales and marketing at Joseph's Bakery, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone, stating, "We are incredibly excited about the nationwide launch of our Heart Friendly Pita bread, now certified by the American Heart Association's Heart-Check Food Certification Program. This certification reflects our ongoing commitment to offering products that promote heart health while maintaining the exceptional taste and quality that our customers have come to expect from Joseph's Bakery."

Joseph's Heart Friendly Pita bread is a good source of fiber, vegan, and contains no cholesterol or saturated fats, making it an ideal choice for health-conscious consumers.

The American Heart Association's Heart-Check mark signifies that Joseph's Heart Friendly Pita bread meets the organization's rigorous nutritional criteria, making it a heart-healthy choice for individuals looking to make better dietary decisions.

Joseph's Bakery invites consumers to experience the deliciousness and heart-healthy benefits of its Heart Friendly Pita bread, available now at leading grocery stores and retailers nationwide. For more information about Joseph's Bakery and its products, visit josephsbakery.com.