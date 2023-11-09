Bell’s Reines's believe life is sweet, which is why they specialize in gourmet mini cookies in an array of classic flavors as well as gluten-free and vegan options.

Its newest flavors are Lemon, Butter, and Vegan Chocolate Chip. SRPs vary from $16.95 (Butter snack packs, three-count) to $18.95 (Vegan Chocolate Chip and Lemon snack packs, three-pack).

The Black women-powered brand is run by a mother-daughter duo committed to baking by hand using real, quality ingredients and lots of love. Their soft cookies stay soft and fresh for 60 days.

The cookies are crafted using premium King Arthur flours and Fairtrade-certified chocolates from Peru and the Dominican Republic, and are baked in small batches for optimum freshness. The entire flavor lineup includes Chocolate Chip, Butter, Double Choco Chip, Snickerdoodle, Oatmeal Raisin, Lemon, and Matcha White Chip, with gluten-free and vegan alternatives available.

Bell’s Reines (French for Bell’s Queens) was named in honor of Thomas Roosevelt Bell, Jr., the patriarch of the family whose love for hospitality and his family’s sweet treats helped make a dream a reality.