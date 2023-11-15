Olyra Foods is a line of better-for-you breakfast biscuits inspired by the practical wisdom, virtues, and holistic life approach of Ancient Greeks. A harmonic combination of ancient grains and simple ingredients, Olyra's breakfast biscuits are whole grain, 100% organic, and with no artificial flavors or colors.

Founded on the hard work and knowledge of a century-old family stone-milling business, Olyra Foods works closely with dedicated, sustainable farmers in the Thrace region of Greece to harvest consistent, high quality grains that date back to antiquity. Olyra believes in the values of moderation and balance espoused by the Ancient Greek/Mediterranean diet. Combining this ancient wisdom with modern-day needs, the brand is committed to delivering delicious and healthful foods to support a well-balanced, healthy life.

The brand recently released its Fruit Filled Breakfast Biscuits, available in Strawberry and Raspberry, with a SRP of $5.49 per four-pack. Other products include: