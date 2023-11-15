Tuscanini Foods, a purveyor of authentic Italian culinary items, has announced the debut of its product line extension, Tuscanini Reserve. This new collection aims to bring Italy's exquisite flavors to consumers, with its first offerings being its Margherita and Supermargherita frozen pizzas. The Tuscanini Reserve line is presented in clear window packaging, allowing customers to see the quality before indulging. These pizzas are available in 16- and 17-ounce packages with SRPs of $8.99-$9.99.

Dedicated to preserving the essence of Italian cuisine, Tuscanini curates more than 175 premium products sourced from Italy, in order to ensure each item embodies the flavors and craftsmanship of the region. The Tuscanini product line features a wide array of offerings, including Olive Oils, Aged Balsamic Vinegars, Artisanal Pasta, Traditional Sauces, and Frozen and Refrigerated products.

Highlights from the Tuscanini lineup include the Tuscanini Seasoned Chestnuts, Tuscanini Moscato Grape Juice, Single Source Cheese on their Frozen Margherita Pizza, Tuscanini Tomato Paste, Truffles, Ventresca Tuna, and Tuscanini Calabrian Chili Peppers, curated to cater to discerning palates and demanding food enthusiasts.

Harold Weiss, chief sales officer of Tuscanini Foods, expressed enthusiasm about the company's expansion, saying, "We are thrilled to bring an extended line of Tuscanini products and the authentic taste of Italy to our customers. Our mission is to provide food lovers with a genuine Italian culinary experience. We take pride in working with passionate artisans who take great care in their craft, ensuring that our customers can savor the true flavors of Italy."

Tuscanini Foods products can be found nationally and in the multicultural space at local grocery stores.