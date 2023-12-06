Boulder Canyon (a line of better-for-you, kettle-style potato chips offered by Utz Brands) and Grillo’s (a provider of refrigerated pickles) have announced the launch of their limited-time-only Classic Dill Pickle Flavored Kettle Style Potato Chip.

This is the second time the pickle brand is teaming up with Utz to create a snack for pickle chip lovers to indulge in. The Classic Dill Pickle Chip features a combination of dill, garlic, and the tang of vinegar, combined with a Boulder Canyon kettle-style potato chip made with avocado oil. This potato chip offers a better-for-you option that is non-GMO verified, gluten-free, and kosher-certified.

“We are stoked to run it back with Utz Brands to give our favorite snack lovers another special collaboration,” says Eddie Andre, vice president of branding at Grillo’s Pickles. “Our first partnership with Utz Brands was a huge success, so I can only imagine how our customers are going to react to this new pickle forward chip with Boulder Canyon.”

"We are very excited to partner with Grillo’s Pickles," says Stacey Schultz, senior vice president of marketing for Utz Brands. “Boulder Canyon fans enjoy elevating their snacking experiences with innovative and distinctive flavors. The new Grillo’s Classic Dill Pickle flavored potato chips perfectly blend fresh, crispy, salty, and dill pickle flavor; they’re simply delicious!”

The limited-time-only Boulder Canyon Grillo’s Pickles Classic Dill Pickle Potato Chips are available in 5.25-oz. packages at retailers such as Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, and more.

