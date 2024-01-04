Anton Paar, a provider of laboratory and process measurement technology, has announced that as of January 1, 2024, it has taken take over the global sales and service network of the company it acquired in August 2023: Brabender.

According to the company, customers can draw value from its 37 global sales and service centers. These facilities will offer expertise for the varied Brabender product portfolio, and they will also provide direct access to demo instruments, detailed sample analysis, and tailored application advice. With more than 650 certified technicians spanning over 110 countries around the world, Anton Paar promises fast, efficient support. Customers also reportedly will have the possibility to select elements from the company's comprehensive training program and adapt them to their needs.

Within 24 hours, customers are promised a first, personal response, from human experts, rather than automated systems. As Brabender’s capabilities are integrated, the company’s stated focus remains on innovative solutions and outstanding service. Anton Paar reports its team strives not just to fulfill the needs of its existing and new customers but to go beyond them, and looks forward to a future full of possibility and success.