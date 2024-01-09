Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella, Inc., the nation's second-largest pistachio grower and processor, has announced the launch of its Pistachio Pub Mix, a new SKU in their line of premium pistachio snacks. Designed to take bar snacks to the next level, this new variety combines Setton Farm’s Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, crunchy ranch corn nuts, honey roasted sesame chips, and hickory almonds.

“The Pistachio Pub Mix is a new addition to our very successful line of seasoned pistachio kernels that you just can’t put down,” says COO Mia Cohen. “It follows our family’s commitment to creating innovative snacking options featuring pistachios front and center.”

The star ingredient of this snack mix is Setton’s naturally seasoned Buffalo Wing Pistachio Kernels, a blend of spicy cayenne pepper, bold paprika, and a dash of vinegar. Combined with just three other bold-flavored ingredients with no trans-fat or cholesterol, Pistachio Pub Mix is intended to provide a healthy and satisfying snack choice for game day or whenever hunger strikes.

Setton’s Pistachio Pub Mix is available in 5- and 11-ounce resealable bags. The packaging’s graphics are reminiscent of cold lagers and buffalo wings, and prominently show each quality ingredient. Available in an attractive and versatile shipper, retailers can hang the display throughout the store or use the convenient base for a more traditional setup.

Pistachio Pub Mix joins Setton's line of award-winning kernels, providing consumers with amazing flavor without the hassle of shells. Additional varieties include Tajín, Scorpion Pepper, Buffalo Wing, Salt & Pepper, Garlic Onion, Jalapeño, and Raw. Each bag contains callouts for consumers' most in demand health attributes, including kosher, certified gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, and vegan.