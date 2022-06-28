Company: Setton Farms

Website: settonfarms.com

Introduced: May 2022

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.99

Product Snapshot: Setton Pistachio of Terra Bella is expanding its selection of premium seasoned pistachio kernels. With the all-new Buffalo Wing Seasoned Pistachio Kernels launch, consumers can now enjoy America’s Best Tasting Pistachios without the shell and with all-natural Buffalo seasoning.

Inspired by the Setton family’s favorite Buffalo Wing recipe, its pistachios are shelled and seasoned with a blend of spicy cayenne pepper, paprika, and a dash of vinegar.

“Consumers recognize pistachios as a top nutritional bang for their buck,” said Setton Farms COO Mia Cohen. “Gone are the days of mindlessly eating greasy potato chips, which is why our naturally seasoned pistachios are a smart choice,” added Setton Farms Executive Vice President Joseph Setton.

Setton Farms’ exclusive dry-roasting and seasoning process equates to clean eating and provides a complete, plant-based protein with no oil for healthy and convenient snacking. Following the recent debut of extreme opposites, Raw Pistachio Kernels and Scorpion Pepper Seasoned Pistachio Kernels, the Buffalo Wing variety joins an established line of 5-oz. seasoned pistachio kernels. These stand-up, resealable bags are now available in a new, versatile shipper. Retailers can hang the display or use the convenient base for a more traditional setup.



