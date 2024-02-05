Ferrero's heritage cookie brand Famous Amos is leaning into its roots and bringing back its original chocolate chip recipe: the one it has perfected since 1975.

The relaunch taps into the classic recipe which uses high-quality ingredients to create the bite-sized chocolate chip cookies that fans have enjoyed for the past 49 years. The timeless cookies are convenient for bringing on-the-go, packing in lunchboxes, or just for when you need a midday treat.

Famous Amos Original Chocolate Chip Cookies will be available at retailers nationwide starting this month.

