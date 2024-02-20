Angie's Boomchickapop, a brand of Conagra Brands has partnered with Cinnabon (known for its ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls) to launch Angie's Boomchickapop Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn. Consumers can partake in the sweet and salty snack inspired by the flavors of a Cinnabon cinnamon roll when they're on the go, watching TV or movies with family, or looking for a midday pick-me-up.

"People know and love the taste of Cinnabon cinnamon rolls," says Lucy Brady, president of grocery and snacks at Conagra Brands. "Angie's Boomchickapop is excited to partner with Cinnabon to bring its iconic flavor to the #1 kettle brand in ready-to-eat popcorn. It's a perfect snack for anyone craving something sweet, salty, and delicious."

The popcorn was developed with Cinnabon Makara cinnamon and delivers notes of baked dough and warm spices with a rich cream cheese drizzle and hints of vanilla. The popcorn is whole-grain, non-GMO, and gluten-free.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Conagra Brands by bringing the signature flavors of Cinnabon to ready-to-eat popcorn," says Dave Mikita, president of international and retail channels at Focus Brands. "We're always striving to bring our fans new and innovative ways to experience our world-famous cinnamon rolls, and this is no exception. The new Angie's Boomchickapop Cinnabon Drizzled Kettle Corn combines your favorite sweet treat with a salty snack for the perfect sweet and salty experience."

The popcorn will be rolling out to grocery, mass, and through ecommerce channels beginning in February 2024. A 4.5 oz. bag has a suggested retail price of $4.29.