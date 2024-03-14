Think, a protein snack brand and part of Glanbia Performance Nutrition, has announced the launch of new Think Minis Protein Snack Bars in seven flavors including, three exclusive Girl Scout cookie-inspired varieties.

“Our new Think Minis Protein Snack Bar line is a testament to our commitment to meeting consumers' demands for a delicious, convenient snack that not only hits on their nutritional wants but also delivers the great taste they expect,” says brand director Alan Brooks. “This partnership with an iconic brand like Girl Scouts of the USA offers consumers the timeless flavors inspired by their favorite cookies while also providing them with what they're looking for in a protein-forward snack."

The Think Minis Protein Snack Bar line offers a snack option at 100 calories and 6 grams of protein per bar in dessert-inspired flavors:

Chocolate Chip

Cupcake Batter

Chunky Chocolate Peanut

Chocolate Almond Brownie

Then, the three Girl Scout Cookie inspired flavors:

Girl Scout Adventurefuls: chocolate and caramel with a hint of sea salt

Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter: flavored with creamy peanut butter and wrapped in a chocolatey coating

Girl Scout S’mores: a blend of graham cracker, marshmallow, and chocolate

"It’s always fun to see our iconic cookie flavors inspire new products,” says Wendy Lou, chief revenue officer at GSUSA. “When people reach for a Girl Scout Cookie-flavored Think bar, we know they will be reminded of the millions of girls who have helped make those flavors so popular and that they remember to support their local Girl Scouts.”

All Think products are gluten free with no artificial flavors or colors. The new Think Minis Protein Snack Bars launch this summer. The Chocolate Chip, Girl Scout Adventurefuls, Girl Scout Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Girl Scout S’mores flavors are available as singles or 8-count for $1.19, and $8.49, respectively. The Cupcake Batter, Chunky Chocolate Peanut and Chocolate Almond Brownie flavors are available as singles for $1.19.