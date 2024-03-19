Pepperidge Farm has introduced a new flavor to its portfolio of swirl bread. New Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl offers a pairing of zesty lemon and sweet blueberry flavors swirled into every slice and is a permanent addition to its line of breakfast breads.

"As America's number one breakfast bread, our Pepperidge Farm Swirl collection has long been a staple on breakfast tables nationwide," says Ama Auwarter, vice president of bakery marketing at brand owner Campbell Snacks. "Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl Bread is a refreshing new combination with a mouthwatering aroma that fills the home and adds excitement to the start of each day.”

According to Pepperidge Farm, the brand has set the standard in crafting delicious baked goods worth savoring. As fresh bakery products continue to increase in popularity for breakfast occasions and the demand for lemon and blueberry breakfast options increases, the newest Swirl bread is a notable addition. In fact, in testing, Lemon Blueberry reportedly was the top consumer choice for the next flavor of Pepperidge Farm Swirl Bread.

With thick slices of bread suitable for toasting, Pepperidge Farm Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl is said to elevate any occasion from everyday breakfast to weekend brunch and can be enjoyed with a variety of spreads or on its own.

The new Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl is a permanent addition to the Pepperidge Farm Swirl collection. Consumers can find Lemon Blueberry Flavored Swirl Bread at national retailers this spring for an SRP of $4.69.

