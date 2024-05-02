Absurd Snacks, founded by Grace Mittl and Eli Bank, has launched their Nut-Free Snack Mixes in response to wanting to make snacking together easier, despite food allergies.

Absurd Snacks' products are free from the top 9 food allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, soy, wheat/gluten, fish/shellfish, crustacean, and sesame). Its baked snack mixes are made from crunchy roasted chickpeas, fava beans, seed-based granola clusters, and naturally sweetened dried fruit. They're flavored naturally with whole spices like nutmeg and cinnamon in the Maple Cinnamon pack, and rosemary, thyme, and onion in the Rosemary Sea Salt pack. The snack mix retails for $2.79 for a single serve bag and $9.99 for a family-size bag.

The brand is based in Richmond, VA, and initially came to fruition as a class project at the University of Richmond, where the founders graduated in 2022. Absurd Snacks produces all of its snacks in a dedicated top 9 food allergy-free production facility to mitigate the possibility of cross-contamination.

In addition, the brand was a finalist at SNAC International's SNX conference in April, in its "SNAC Tank" competition.

Absurd Snacks' Nut-Free Snack Mixes can be found in Whole Foods Market in the mid-Atlantic region in addition to numerous independent grocery stores, cafes, markets, and 160+ office locations around Virginia. Starting in mid-May, Absurd Snacks will begin a slow rollout into Virginia Kroger as part of a local placement opportunity.

Visit their store locator on their website for the most accurate list of locations to shop. Check out absurdsnacks.com to learn more and to download their newly released community-curated cookbook, Free to Feast, featuring allergy-friendly recipes for the at-home cook.

