On Tuesday, April 14, five finalists will compete in the third biennial “SNAC Tank,” a pitch competition for emerging snack brands at SNX 2024 in Dallas, Texas, hosted by SNAC International. These finalists will pitch their brand's vision, product, and business model to a panel of expert judges for the chance to win a $10,000 grand prize, as well as valuable connection opportunities with industry mentors.

"SNAC Tank is one of our favorite parts of SNX because we get to enjoy the latest and most tasty innovations in snacking while seeing an exciting live competition," said Christine Cochran, CEO and SNAC International. "Each of these brands represents the spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity that is driving the snack industry forward. We commend them for their vision and dedication to delivering new and delicious snacks to consumers.”

Meet the SNAC Tank finalists:

Absurd Snacks: Absurd Snacks offers a high-protein, low-sugar snack mix made from crunch roasted chickpeas, fava beans, naturally sweetened fruit, and granola clusters. Founded in 2022 with a mission to simplify, safeguard, and enhance the snacking experience for individuals living with food allergies by using ingredients free of the top nine allergens. They will be represented by CEO and Co-Founder Grace Mittl. Keya Snacks: Keya Snacks introduces Bombay Chips, which sources 29 clean spices from India dried and blended, then combined with potatoes sourced through farmers across the United States. Its offerings promote wellness while preserving the rich cultural heritage of authentic Indian flavors. They will be represented by Founder and CEO Keya Wingfield. Good Journey Donuts: Its product is low-sugar doughnuts made with a unique blend of fibers and natural sweeteners. Its products offer a guilt-free snacking solution for environmentally conscious consumers. With sugar found in so many foods, their mission is to give doughnut lovers a guilt-free way to indulge their cravings. They will be represented by Co-Founder Kristoffer Quiaoit. Theo’s Plant-Based: Every product by Theo’s features veggies as the number one ingredient. Each bag contains 2-3 servings of organic vegetables and flavors like ginger teriyaki and garlic herb, making them the first brand to introduce the idea of “vegetable jerky” to the market! They will be represented by Co-Founder and Co-CEO Theo Mourad. Confetti Snacks: Confetti Snacks offers veggie and mushroom chips crafted from upcycled produce, aiming to deliver award-winning snacks that are dense with nutrients and plant goodness. Its vibrant and flavorful treats bring a burst of fun and excitement to the snacking aisle. Its colorful snacks are not only visually appealing but also deliver on taste and quality while being committed to ending hunger by upcycling “ugly” produce. The company will be represented by Founder and CEO Betty Lu.

The panel of SNAC Tank judges will be headlined by Daymond John, founder of the fashion brand FUBU and renowned star of ABC’s hit television show Shark Tank. Also serving as expert industry judges: Monica Watrous, managing editor, NOSH; Jeff Partridge, partner, Highlander Partners, LP; and Mauro Gomez, chief growth officer, Anita’s Snack Foods.

SNX attendees will have the opportunity to sample products and interact with the finalists and semi-finalists at the SNAC Tank Showcase on Tuesday, April 14 from 11:00am–1:00pm in the Experience Zone. Semi-finalists include Levelle Nutrition, Lillie’s of Charleston (Gullah Pop), Pac Pac Snacks, and OMG! Pretzels.

The SNAC Tank Pitch Competition and SNAC Tank Showcase promises to be an exciting highlight of SNX 2024. The events will provide valuable insight into the snack industry's future while celebrating the innovative spirit of these emerging brands.

Visit snxevent.com for more program and registration information.