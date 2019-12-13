Sara Lee Desserts introduces three new spins on traditional holiday desserts

Company: Sara Lee Desserts

Website: saraleedesserts.com

Introduced: December 2019

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Sara Lee Desserts​, a maker of frozen bakery and dessert products, has introduced its newest additions to the brand’s lineup of products. The new Limited Time Offer New York Style Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake, Limited Time Offer New York Style Chocolate Peppermint Cheesecake and Triple Chocolate Pound Cake are now available in stores—just in time for the holidays.

Made with real ingredients, the Limited Time Offer New York Style Pumpkin Spice cheesecake is baked into a graham cracker crust with real pumpkin, real cream cheese and a special blend of cinnamon and spices. The Limited Time Offer New York Style Chocolate Peppermint cheesecake is baked into a chocolate cookie crust with real peppermint, real cream cheese, and is topped with semi-sweet chocolate chips. Both cheesecakes will be available for purchase through January 2020.

“For our new limited edition cheesecakes, we took a close look at consumer trends, which is why we specifically chose flavors like pumpkin spice and peppermint,” said Ryan Malone, chief marketing officer. “With the holiday season approaching, our consumers are looking for indulgent treats they can both enjoy at home on a busy weeknight or bring to a holiday potluck with friends.”

Made with real ingredients like fresh creamy butter, real cocoa and chocolate chips, the new Triple Chocolate Pound Cake is a treat everyone will love. With its moist texture and rich flavor, each pound cake has a fresh baked taste and contains no artificial flavors, no artificial colors and no high fructose corn syrup.

“Sara Lee Desserts has connected many generations with its quality products, and we’re excited to be launching our newest offerings this holiday season,” said Mike Mitchell, senior brand manager. “For years, Sara Lee has created delicious homemade desserts using real ingredients and we’re thrilled to continue our mission of creating the sweet taste of new traditions.”

Sara Lee Desserts are available in the freezer aisle at select grocery stores nationwide including Walmart, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons and Ahold Delhaize.