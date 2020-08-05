Company: Sara Lee Desserts

Website: saraleedesserts.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $6.49

Product Snapshot: In honor of National Cheesecake Day on July 30th, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery has announced the launch of a new line of individually wrapped, easy-to-eat mini cheesecakes. The perfectly portioned treat, Sara Lee Mini Cheesecakes, are packaged in a Peel & Plate cup—perfect for eating on the go or as a plated sit-down snack—and come in three flavor varieties: classic/plain, strawberry, and decadent salted caramel truffle. And most recently, according to a study by Datassential, nearly half of consumers polled were concerned about touching things that others have touched—and individually wrapped items provide consumers the peace of mind to enjoy a low contact, safe treat.

”Sara Lee Mini Cheesecakes are on-trend now more than ever because they’re individually wrapped snacks that you can eat right out of the cup with a fork or spoon,” says Ryan Malone, Sara Lee Frozen Bakery chief marketing officer. “We’re pleased to answer increasing consumer demand for ‘touchless snacking’ with our innovative packaging that helps consumers feel confident about the safety of their food.”

Cheesecake is unarguably one of America’s favorite desserts, found on over one third of all restaurant menus, according to Datassential Menu Trends (June 2020) and almost half of restaurant owners rate cheesecake as one of their top 3 selling desserts. Sara Lee Sara’s Selections Mini Cheesecakes (SRP: $6.49 / 4 cheesecakes per box) are available in the grocery freezer aisles and will be available in select food venues nationwide.

Cheesecake Fun Facts: