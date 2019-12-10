WHEREFOUR PARTNERS WITH ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES AND BARCODES, INC., FOR ONE-DEVICE BARCODE DATA CAPTURE AND TRACEABILITY

Company: Wherefour

Website: wherefour.com

Technology Snapshot: Wherefour traceability and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software has partnered with two leading barcode technology firms, Zebra Technologies and Barcodes, Inc. The partnership will provide an integrated, ruggedized and single-device solution for barcode data capture that integrates seamlessly with Wherefour’s mobile-first, cloud-based ERP platform. Demonstrations will be held at MJBizCon booth C8421 Dec. 11-13 in Las Vegas.

Wherefour now is a Registered Independent Software Vendor with Zebra Technologies, a worldwide supplier of enterprise-class devices for front-line users, mobile computing, data capture and other solutions to create smart environments and connected workflows, said Matt Brown, Wherefour CEO. Barcodes, Inc., North America’s leading provider of barcode, mobile computing and RFID solutions, will work directly with Wherefour customers to supply hardware and provide onsite assessments, warranty service and support as part of Wherefour’s Business Partner Program, Brown said.

An application program interface (API) is being developed by Wherefour to allow seamless integration with the company’s ERP software. “Zebra’s portable tablets and phone-sized products are field tested and have integrated laser barcode scanners with highly accurate scanning capability, and our API integration allows these to work directly with Wherefour,” Brown said. “We view this as helping give our customers a one-stop solution so a user can have everything they need in one tablet with device service and support from Barcodes, Inc.”

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com or by calling 415-930-4028.