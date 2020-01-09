ADM expands solution capabilities with addition of cutting-edge botanical provider Yerbalatina

ADM (NYSE: ADM) announced that it has acquired Yerbalatina Phytoactives, a pioneering natural plant-based extracts and ingredients manufacturer.

“ADM is a global leader in nutrition, and we are proud to be at the cutting edge of many of today’s trends, including those toward fortified foods, beverages and supplements that enhance health and come from natural sources. Today, we’re adding to our ability to meet those important needs for our customers,” said Vikram Luthar, president of ADM’s Health & Wellness business. “Yerbalatina’s wide array of natural botanical extracts—including organic-certified ingredients—combined with their R&D capabilities and market expertise, are exciting additions to our pantry as we continue to build our leadership position in science-based microbiome solutions for human and animal health.”

Based in Brazil, Yerbalatina uses proprietary cool-drying technology to transform fruits, vegetables and other plants—such as acerola, acai, guarana and green coffee—into a wide variety of extracts and ingredients for customers in the food, beverage and health industries. Its range of more than 100 botanical products and solutions includes functional nutrition and health ingredients; organic food colorings; organic powdered fruits; organic vegetable milks; and organic nutritional extracts.

“More and more consumers are turning to foods and supplements to help enhance health and wellness, and we are continuing to build a leadership position in that important market segment,” said Vince Macciocchi, president of ADM’s Nutrition business. “The global retail market for foods, beverages and supplements that support health & wellness is estimated at $750 billion, and growing. From prebiotics and probiotics to enzymes, botanical extracts, and nutritional oils, the breadth and depth of our expertise and our portfolio ensure that our customers have everything they need to lead in this space. The addition of Yerbalatina represents yet another tool in our portfolio as we continue to unlock the power of nature to enrich the quality of life.”

This acquisition expands ADM’s already significant business in Brazil. The company operates an extensive human and animal nutrition business, including an alternative protein production complex in Campo Grande; beverage extracts, bases and compounds production in Manaus and Uberlândia; and 13 animal nutrition facilities. In addition, ADM processes oilseeds at eight locations across Brazil, producing meal and renewable biodiesel, as well as a significant portfolio of consumer oils under the Concordia, Corcovado, ABC and Vitaliv brands. ADM has more than 6,000 employees in Brazil.