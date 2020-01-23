Company: Beanfields PBC

Website: www.beanfieldssnacks.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29-$3.69

Product Snapshot: Beanfields will be presenting its newest innovation at this year’s Winter Fancy Food Show. Beanfields is taking snacking to a whole new level with its newest snacking innovation, Vegan Cracklins. Attendees are invited to sample the new delicious Cracklins alongside the existing fan-favorite line of bean chips at booth #5781.

Beanfields’ first-to-market plant-based cracklins crunch like a cracklin should and deliver the over-the-top bold flavors you deserve. Packed with three grams of fiber and four grams of protein, every guilt-free bite of Vegan Cracklins is gluten-free, grain-free, allergen-free and Kosher. Baked to perfection, Beanfields Vegan Cracklins are made of beans, cassava flour and chickpea protein. The new crunchy offerings will be available in two-mouth-watering flavors: Chile Limon, and Spicy Nacho.

“At Beanfields we’re trailblazing and creating new sub-segments in food and snack along the way. We continue to push the envelope and hopefully raise the bar for our loyal fans and for snackers everywhere who are looking for bold flavors and better-for-you options,” said Arnulfo Ventura CEO of Beanfields. ”Vegan Cracklins signify our first venture outside of chips and we couldn’t be more excited to share the news. Our Cracklins add a bold new texture and flavor to our existing lineup of chips with a great taste that’s made of clean, guilt-free ingredients.

The Winter Fancy Food Show will take place January 19-21 at Moscone Center located at 747 Howard St, San Francisco, CA 94103. Beanfields invites attendees to stop by booth #5781 to sample its bold new Vegan Cracklins. For more information on Beanfields, please visit www.beanfieldssnacks.com.