Company: Beanfields PBC

Website: www.beanfieldssnacks.com

Introduced: September 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.29-3.69

Product Snapshot: Beanfields, the makers of the fan-favorite Bean Chips and newly-released Vegan Cracklins, have just released two new holiday flavors in the Vegan Cracklin variety to keep you warm and fuzzy all season long: Pumpkin Pie and Mexican Hot Cocoa. The plant-based cracklins that look, feel and taste just like its pork-based varieties, but are instead made of beans, cassava flour and chickpea. Each crunchy, spicy snack is vegan, grain-free, gluten-free and packed with four grams of protein and three grams of fiber.