Company: PepsiCo

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.89-$3.99

Product Snapshot: Snackers everywhere love the cheesy dust that lingers on their fingertips after enjoying a bag of Cheetos. Now, “Cheetle”, as the orange and red dust symbolic of true Cheetos fandom is officially known, is taking over a new snack for Cheetos fans to enjoy in the new year: popcorn. Cheetos Popcorn marks the first time ever that popcorn has been infused with Cheetle.

Cheetos’ new ready-to-eat Popcorn brings the legendary taste of the iconic Cheetos seasoning to one of America’s snacking favorites, swapping the butter and salt for the cheesy and spicy flavors fans know and love. Available in two flavors—Cheddar and Flamin’ Hot—Cheetos Popcorn will step up fans’ snacking game with cheesy and Flamin’ Hot twists on a snack perfect for any occasion.

“We’ve seen the way Cheetos lovers don their red- and orange-dusted fingers like a badge of honor, and we’re always looking for ways to help them step up their snacking game,” said Brandi Ray, senior director of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “The only way to truly take popcorn to the next level is to add the iconic Cheetle, the cheesy dust that will entice Cheetos fans to snack on this popcorn all year long.”

Ready to go right out of the bag, Cheetos Popcorn creates a new snacking experience that pairs the classic taste of popcorn with an added boost of cheesy, spicy and flavorful fun from Cheetos.

Cheetos Popcorn is available now in 7.0 oz. Cheddar bags and 6.5 oz. Flamin’ Hot bags for a suggested retail price of $3.99, and 2 oz. bags for a suggested retail price of $1.89. For more information, please visit Cheetos.com.