Cheetos releases Super Bowl ad teaser

Cheetos is popping back into the Super Bowl ad scene for the first time in a decade to debut its biggest innovation in years—Cheetos Popcorn—on the world’s largest advertising stage. The :30 TVC kicks off Cheetos’ newest marketing campaign, “It’s a Cheetos Thing,” that spotlights the orange and red dust that all Cheetos fans proudly wear on their fingertips, known officially as Cheetle.

At the center of this commercial is beloved ’90s hip-hop star MC Hammer. The teaser video explores the origins of one of MC Hammer’s most beloved songs, “U Can’t Touch This,” and asks the question, “Was Cheetle the inspiration behind the iconic track?”

Now, the brand is embarking on its biggest effort yet and is using the world’s largest advertising stage to launch not only a massive new product, but also a new Masterbrand campaign. The campaign, “It’s a Cheetos Thing,” depicts the way of life for a Cheetos lover. It’s an unspoken bond you share with anyone whose fingers are constantly orange or red; a break from the everyday, or a momentary pause on adulthood. The campaign narrative concludes with the tagline, “It’s a Cheetos Thing.”

The campaign will be supported through all the primary channels, including the Super Bowl TVC that will air throughout the year, as well as in-store, out-of-home, and digital.