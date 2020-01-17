Bell Flavors & Fragrances unveils 2020 Spark Trends

Bell Flavors & Fragrances is excited to begin the sixth year of its Spark program and has unveiled key trends that will lead the way to new innovations within the flavor and fragrance industry. The Spark trends platform at Bell is the origin of imagination and where the journey begins to predicting what’s next. It’s the source of what’s possible. It’s the essence of creativity and the future of what’s to come. It’s a guide to what is happening in popular culture and what will be consumed by the everyday consumer now and in the future.

This year’s trends fall under a theme of concepts and lifestyles that once were not easily within reach, but with the fast and ever-changing marketplace, a new level of access has made them obtainable to the everyday consumer. They focus on the extreme, exotic and euphoric, but also tie back to the basic, pure and foundational aspects of human emotion and experience.

As we move into a new decade, Bell has taken the time to review the past five years of Spark predictions to see how they have performed and evolved. Looking back at the path traveled tells a lot about how trends begin and where they are heading.

The flavor trends within this years’ Spark program include everything from seeking out the rarest and most endangered ingredients of the world to understanding the culinary crossroads of cooking methodologies, flavors and ingredients of South East Asia and the culinary application of Cannabis.

This year’s trends include the following five platforms:

- Consumers are constantly seeking out the rarest and most authentic ingredients, but doing so with a new found sense of sustainability and care for the future that hasn’t been seen in previous generations. Flavors: Aleppo Chili Pepper, Avocado, Kona Coffee, Manuka Honey, Matsutake Mushroom, Saffron, Truffle, Yubari melon Evolution of Healthy - The idea of eating has transformed from an act of simply satisfying hunger to a holistic experience identifying the interconnections between specific lifestyles and the effects they have on overall wellness, the supply chains feeding them, and ultimately, the environment. Flavors: Bone broth, Dates, Ghee, Ginseng, Hibiscus, Matcha, Nori, Oat Milk, Turmeric

- The idea of eating has transformed from an act of simply satisfying hunger to a holistic experience identifying the interconnections between specific lifestyles and the effects they have on overall wellness, the supply chains feeding them, and ultimately, the environment. Flavors: Bone broth, Dates, Ghee, Ginseng, Hibiscus, Matcha, Nori, Oat Milk, Turmeric The Well-Traveled Kitchen: South East Asia - Geographical boundaries mean nothing to the senses as flavors travel from one country to another. The history of this region allows for a rich exchange of ingredients and culinary techniques that is unseen anywhere else on the globe. Flavors: Birds Eye Chili Coconut Milk, Curry Leaf, Fish Sauce, Galangal, Makrut Lime, Mangosteen, Pandan, Sambal Belacan, Tamarind, Thai Basil

- Geographical boundaries mean nothing to the senses as flavors travel from one country to another. The history of this region allows for a rich exchange of ingredients and culinary techniques that is unseen anywhere else on the globe. Flavors: Birds Eye Chili Coconut Milk, Curry Leaf, Fish Sauce, Galangal, Makrut Lime, Mangosteen, Pandan, Sambal Belacan, Tamarind, Thai Basil The Gatherer - Harvesting wild plants, seeds, and berries provides many things to humans, but the most noticeable is a way to eat fresh, micro-nutrient dense food in a conscious manner. Flavors: Dandelion, Elderberry, Elderflower, Huckleberry, Juniper Berry, Garlic scape, Pine Needle, Sunflower, Lingon Berry

- Harvesting wild plants, seeds, and berries provides many things to humans, but the most noticeable is a way to eat fresh, micro-nutrient dense food in a conscious manner. Flavors: Dandelion, Elderberry, Elderflower, Huckleberry, Juniper Berry, Garlic scape, Pine Needle, Sunflower, Lingon Berry Breaking Boundaries - As society continues to evolve their mindset, what was once seen as a sub-culture is now being viewed as a social norm. Cannabis, once illegal, is now permeating all areas of society, from medical to culinary through an ever-growing number of CBD and THC based products. Strain Specific Flavors: Apple Jack, Blackberry Kush, Blue Dream, Cali Cure, Forbidden Fruit

This years’ fragrance Spark trends look to everything from the new luxury of street culture, taking inspiration from fashion, art and music to commercializing the idea of fluidity from the hyper-masculine to hyper-feminine, encompassing and experimenting with everything in between in a non-judgmental fashion.

This year’s trends include the following five platforms:

Urban Lux - Never boring, it takes inspiration from fashion, art, music, and life creating a cultural mash-up where everything is permitted and possible.

Never boring, it takes inspiration from fashion, art, music, and life creating a cultural mash-up where everything is permitted and possible. Essential Seeker - Nurturing one’s body and spirit from the inside-out and being mindful about their social impact is an important part of the modern day beauty routine.

- Nurturing one’s body and spirit from the inside-out and being mindful about their social impact is an important part of the modern day beauty routine. Fluidity - Thought-provoking, political, and provocative beyond sexuality; this movement is based on taking a stand for something. Anything goes, from the hyper-masculine to hyper-feminine, encompassing and experimenting with everything in between.

- Thought-provoking, political, and provocative beyond sexuality; this movement is based on taking a stand for something. Anything goes, from the hyper-masculine to hyper-feminine, encompassing and experimenting with everything in between. Visionary - Curiosity and experimentation are the keys to discovering new territories. Multi-sensorial engagement and technology help delve deeper into the different dimensions of fragrance, while craftsmanship and traditions serve as foundations for reinvention.

- Curiosity and experimentation are the keys to discovering new territories. Multi-sensorial engagement and technology help delve deeper into the different dimensions of fragrance, while craftsmanship and traditions serve as foundations for reinvention. Breaking Boundaries - Ingredients and concepts that were once considered vices or even forbidden are being used to bring complexity and beauty to fragrance.

With over 100 years of industry experience, Bell’s deep passion is to create products that captivate the world’s taste buds and stimulate the senses. This passion was instilled by Bell’s founder William M. Bell, and continues today. Bell is proud to call over 800 employees its family and is opening more doors for new career opportunities.