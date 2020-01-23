Company: 4th & Heart

Website: https://fourthandheart.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.99

Product Snapshot: Known for their award-winning line of pasture-raised, grass-fed ghee, California-based artisanal food brand Fourth & Heart announced today their transition to a lifestyle platform with the debut of their new WOKE energy bars. Harnessing their expertise in the ghee industry, Fourth & Heart’s WOKE bars will give consumers access to the benefits of clarified butter and collagen, through an on-the-go format designed to power active lifestyles.

Available on Fourth & Heart’s website and throughout Sprouts nationwide beginning January 1, 2020, WOKE is the first line of energy bars that contains a protein base of whole pasture-raised eggs (yolk and whites). Free of trans fat, soy, sugar alcohols, refined sugars, palm oil, inulin and lactose, WOKE bars are healthy indulgent snacks made with Non-GMO ingredients and grass-fed collagen, pasture-raised and cage-free eggs, and cashew butter. Offered in two paleo-certified flavors, Dark Chocti and Cookie Dough, in addition to a craveable Peanut Butter variation, Fourth & Heart’s low-glycemic bars are certified gluten-free and contain between 10-12 grams of protein.

“At Fourth & Heart, we continually look for new and exciting ways to encourage consumers to integrate ghee into daily routines. We are thrilled to introduce WOKE bars to the public as an easy snacking solution designed to fuel today’s on-the-go lifestyles,” said Raquel Tavares, founder, and CEO of Fourth & Heart. “Our bars seamlessly transition our grass-fed ghee from a kitchen staple to an ingredient in our new functional protein snack. Furthermore, our brand’s overarching theme is the encouragement to follow your bliss through eating and living consciously. With essential doses of fiber, iron, protein, collagen and healthy fats, our WOKE bars make it easy to remain conscious of what we are eating - no matter how busy life can get.”

Founded in 2015 with a mission to revolutionize the modern-day pantry, 4th & Heart has quickly established itself as the North American ghee category leader through the innovation and creation of easy-to-use gourmet products utilizing the ancient Ayurvedic staple, ghee, commonly known as clarified butter in the West. Furthering access to its range of necessities, 4th & Heart recently expanded new availability of its shelf-stable items, including clarified butter spreads, into Target and Walmart—their first expansions into mass retail.

WOKE bars are available on Fourth & Heart’s website and found in Sprouts nationwide with an introductory SRP of $2.99 per bar. For more information on Fourth & Heart and to find it at store near you, please visit www.fourthandheart.com.