The Daily Crave Beyond Churros

Company: The Daily Crave

Website: www.thedailycrave.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99 (4-pack)

Product Snapshot: The Daily Crave has expanded into the cookie category with Beyond Churros, inspired by the classic churros enjoyed worldwide by many.

Unlike the traditional churro that is made with wheat flour, eggs, fried and dusted in sugar, Beyond Churros combines the taste of this time-honored favorite with revolutionary ingredients like cassava, lentils and beans. They are offered in four flavors: Original Cinnamon, Coconut, Salted Caramel and Double Chocolate. Each serving contains 4 grams of plant-based protein, 2 grams of fiber, baked and filled with a creamy, non-dairy chocolate flavored filling. These crunchy snacks are gluten-free, grain free, soy-free, peanut-free, dairy-free, non-GMO and vegan. With only 5 grams of sugar per 10 churro bites, it is sure to be a hit with parents and younger generations alike.

“We are excited to be venturing into the cookie, deli and bakery aisles and are thrilled to be taking better-for- you snacks to the next level. Now everyone can enjoy these delicious first to market Beyond Churros at home or on the go,” said Hass Alireza, founder and CEO of Natural Intentions, Inc.