The Daily Crave® Launches Part Two of Their Beyond Series with Beyond Puffs™

Company: The Daily Crave

Website: www.thedailycrave.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: The Daily Crave has introduced part two of their Beyond Series with Beyond Puffs, made with unique, revolutionary, plant-based ingredients—the perfect savory snack for the entire family to enjoy.

Unlike the ordinary, Beyond Puffs are corn-free, grain-free, gluten-free, peanut-free, soy-free and packed with 5g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving. These snacks are baked to perfection and made with red lentils, black beans, cassava and contain less than 1g of sugar per serving. They are offered in four delicious, vegan flavors: Himalayan Pink Salt, Cheddar, White Cheddar and Sriracha.

“It is an exciting time for The Daily Crave. We continue to receive so much positive feedback from our industry partners and customers and we are thrilled to share these great tasting, crunchy snacks with consumers from around the world,” said Hass Alireza, founder and CEO of Natural Intentions, Inc.

Beyond Puffs is part of The Daily Crave’s new Beyond Series that includes Beyond Churros, which can be found in four sweet, tasty flavors with similar attributes as the Beyond Puffs.