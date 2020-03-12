Snack ProductsPuffs/Extruded SnacksNew Snack and Bakery Products

The Daily Crave launches part two of their Beyond series with Beyond Puffs

The Daily Crave® Launches Part Two of Their Beyond Series with Beyond Puffs™
March 12, 2020
KEYWORDS The Daily Crave
Reprints
No Comments

Company: The Daily Crave

Websitewww.thedailycrave.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: The Daily Crave has introduced part two of their Beyond Series with Beyond Puffs, made with unique, revolutionary, plant-based ingredients—the perfect savory snack for the entire family to enjoy.

Unlike the ordinary, Beyond Puffs are corn-free, grain-free, gluten-free, peanut-free, soy-free and packed with 5g of protein and 3g of fiber per serving. These snacks are baked to perfection and made with red lentils, black beans, cassava and contain less than 1g of sugar per serving. They are offered in four delicious, vegan flavors: Himalayan Pink Salt, Cheddar, White Cheddar and Sriracha.

“It is an exciting time for The Daily Crave. We continue to receive so much positive feedback from our industry partners and customers and we are thrilled to share these great tasting, crunchy snacks with consumers from around the world,” said Hass Alireza, founder and CEO of Natural Intentions, Inc.

Beyond Puffs is part of The Daily Crave’s new Beyond Series that includes Beyond Churros, which can be found in four sweet, tasty flavors with similar attributes as the Beyond Puffs.

 

subscribe to sfwb

 

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.