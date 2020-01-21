Comax Flavors founder Dr. Peter J. Calabretta passes away

Comax Flavors chairman and founder Dr. Peter J. Calabretta passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the age of 85.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Dr. Calabretta was a triple alumnus of St. John’s University where he earned his BA in 1955, his MS in 1958, and his Ph.D. in 1965, all in Chemistry. His dedication to the university continued when he established the Peter J. Calabretta, Ph.D. Scholarship Fund, which is awarded annually to a current student. In June of 2018, he was awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award. Prior to founding Comax Flavors in 1977, Dr. Calabretta worked at selected companies including Hoffman LaRoche, Stauffer Chemical, and Felton International. In addition, he was an active member of The Flavor and Extracts Manufacturers Association (FEMA) serving on various committees.

He is survived by his wife Louise of sixty-two years; children Peter Calabretta Jr., Paul Calabretta, Laura Ferrante, Claudine Muccini, and Catherine Armstrong and seven grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 1300 Northern Blvd, Manhasset, NY 11030, on Friday, January 24, 2020, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to The Peter J. Calabretta, Ph.D. Scholarship Fund. Donations can be made payable to St. John’s University and sent to St. John’s University, Office of Gift Planning, 8000 Utopia Parkway, Queens, NY 11439.

Visitations will be held on January 22, 2020 from 7-9 pm and on January 23, 2020 from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, 1570 Northern Blvd., Manhasset, NY, 11030. For condolence messages to the family, please visit Fairchild Sons Funeral Home.