Chocolate Pretzel Heart with XOXOXO Mallet

Company: 1-800-FLOWERS

Website: www.simplychocolate.com

Introduced: January 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $69.99

Product Snapshot: If you love the combination of sweet and salty, this is the gift to own! The Pretzel Heart features layers of all the things you love to munch on in one treat.

A chocolate busting mallet is included to create a broken heart. This indulgence starts with a base of chocolate and crunchy pretzel pieces, then it's topped with layers of broken sugar cones, festive white and pink M&Ms, chocolate cookie chunks, mini chocolate chips, topped with heart shaped sprinkles, and drizzled throughout with white chocolate. Includes two canisters—one filled with Valentines Hug & Kisses and the other with Pink & White Candy Coated Chocolates.