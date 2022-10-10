Zapp's is venturing beyond its chips with the launch of its newest snack line: Zapp's Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix.

Available in convenient 5-ounce or 16-ounce take-home packages, Zapp's Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix are available in two flavors:

Voodoo - Zapp's iconic blend of sweet, spicy, and uniquely Cajun flair with a hint of smoky BBQ sweetness

Jazzy Honey Mustard - a blend of mustard and honey

The 5-ounce bags will retail for $3.79, and the 16-ounce bags will retail for $6.29.

"Zapp's is a beloved brand, particularly with everyone's favorite flavor, Voodoo," said Utz Brands Senior Vice President of Marketing Stacey Schultz. "Our new Zapp's Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix takes New Orleans-inspired flavors even further. For fans who expect big, bold flavor, Voodoo and Jazzy Honey Mustard are daringly different and sure to please."

Founded in 1985 by Ron Zappe, Zapp's New Orleans Kettle Style Potato Chips include a range of convenient on-the-go and take-home sizes, including Cajun Dill Gator-Tators, Spicy Cajun Crawtators, Hotter 'N Hot Jalapeno, Mesquite Bar-B-Que, and more.

Zapp's Sinfully-Seasoned Pretzel Stix can be found in leading retailers across the U.S.