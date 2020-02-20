Company: PigOut Rinds

Website: outstandingfoods.com/products/pig-out-pork-rinds

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.79 (1-oz. bag), $3.99 (3.5-oz. bag)

Product Snapshot: The new PigOut pigless pork rinds are packed with protein, baked ‘til light and crispy, and seasoned carefully to create an authentic pork taste. The unique crunch and satisfying savory flavor will have you reaching back into the bag for more—but don’t worry, you can pig out all you want!