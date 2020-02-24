PLANTERS White Cheddar, Nacho and Blazin' Hot Cheez Balls

Company: Kraft Heinz Co.

Website: planters.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: For the first time ever, PLANTERS is launching all new flavors of everyone’s favorite 90s treat, Cheez Balls!

Just in time for the upcoming basketball madness, PLANTERS is giving fans a flavor slam dunk with new White Cheddar, Nacho and Blazin’ Hot Cheez Balls! Whether fans are feeling extra cheezy or want to bring some heat to their taste buds, these Cheezballin’ snacks are a new twist on the classic neon orange goodness fans know and love.

“There has been incredible excitement around the return of PLANTERS Cheez Balls over the past few years,” said Samantha Hess, brand manager for PLANTERS. “We know fans love the cheezy flavor of Cheez Balls, but they also crave new and interesting flavor options. We created these new versions to give fans what they want, and we can’t wait for America to get their cheezy hands on them.”

PLANTERS White Cheddar and Nacho Cheez Balls are available nationwide now. Blazin’ Hot Cheez Balls will start scorching the snack aisle beginning May 2020. A fourth new flavor, Jalapeno Cheddar Cheez Balls, will be available nationally later this year.

For more information on Cheez Balls or other PLANTERS products, visit Planters.com. Fans can also find the latest about Baby Nut on Twitter (@MrPeanut).