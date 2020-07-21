The pack is back! Cheez-It White Cheddar and Refreshing House Wine Rose combine for year two toast

Company: Kellogg Company

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $29.99

Product Snapshot: The FOMO-inducing Cheez-It and Wine box that had everyone buzzing last year is back, just in time to celebrate National Wine and Cheese Day festivities. This year's limited-edition box offers a brand-new, summer-ready combination: Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé.

Made with 100 percent real cheese, Cheez-It White Cheddar crackers pair perfectly with the crisp, refreshing flavor of House Wine rosé—all in one convenient package. It's no secret that rosé is the ideal beverage for peak of summer, and the cheesy, crunchy satisfaction of Cheez-It crackers pairs perfectly with the light, crisp flavor of everyone's favorite summer drink. The tasty combo is perfect for a socially distant happy hour, virtual book club or a cozy night on the couch watching reality TV with a few friends.

"Following the success of our first edition of Cheez-It and Wine, which sold out in minutes, we knew we had to bring the partnership back this summer with a new flavor pairing," said Jeff Delonis, senior director of marketing for Cheez-It. "White Cheddar is a long-standing favorite of Cheez-It fans and what better match than light, refreshing rosé? Not only does it perfectly complement the cheesy goodness, it's also the unofficial wine of summer!"

Limited-Edition Cheez-It White Cheddar & House Wine Rosé will be available online for $29.99 at OriginalHouseWine.com beginning at 2 p.m. Eastern on July 23, 2020, while supplies last. But unlike rosé, the box probably won't last all day so, snag a box before it sells out!

"Similar to the many varieties of Cheez-It, our wines run the full spectrum of flavor," said Hal Landvoigt, winemaker for House Wine. "We've seen rosé skyrocket in popularity over the past few years, especially during the warm summer season. For the second year of this partnership, we knew the pairing had to feature rosé as the perfect complement to the real-cheese flavor in Cheez-It White Cheddar."

House Wine is the recipient of several Best Buy accolades from leading industry publications such as Wine Spectator and Wine Enthusiast. For additional details on the partnership, be sure to visit CheezIt.com and OriginalHouseWine.com.