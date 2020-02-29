Granola SnacksCrackersCookiesNuts & Trail MixesSnack ProductsBakery ProductsOther SnacksNew Snack and Bakery Products

Back to Nature Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Classic Granola, Salted California Almonds, and Organic Stoneground Wheat Crackers

February 29, 2020
Company: Back to Nature

Websitebacktonaturefoods.com

Introduced: February 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.79-$8.99

Product Snapshot: Back to Nature recently rebranded its packaging.

The snacks rebranded include:

Back to Nature Chocolate Chunk Cookies

  • Plant based made with wheat flour & semi-sweet chocolate chunks
  • No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Available at retailers nationwide
  • $4.49 SRP

 

Back to Nature Classic Granola

  • Plant based made with whole grain rolled oats, sweetened with fruit juice concentrate
  • Pairs perfectly with strawberries, bananas, or your favorite topping
  • No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
  • Non-GMO Project verified & Whole Grains Council certified
  • Available at retailers nationwide
  • $5.49 SRP

 

Back to Nature Salted California Almonds

  • Almonds lightly roasted in sea salt for a touch of flavor
  • Plant based
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
  • Available at retailers nationwide
  • $8.99 SRP

 

Back to Nature Organic Stoneground Wheat Crackers

  • Plant based made with organic stoneground wheat flour, organic whole brown flax seed & sea salt
  • No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
  • Non-GMO Project verified
  • Available at retailers nationwide
  • $3.79 SRP

