Back to Nature Chocolate Chunk Cookies, Classic Granola, Salted California Almonds, and Organic Stoneground Wheat Crackers
February 29, 2020
Company: Back to Nature
Website: backtonaturefoods.com
Introduced: February 2020
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $3.79-$8.99
Product Snapshot: Back to Nature recently rebranded its packaging.
The snacks rebranded include:
Back to Nature Chocolate Chunk Cookies
- Plant based made with wheat flour & semi-sweet chocolate chunks
- No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Available at retailers nationwide
- $4.49 SRP
Back to Nature Classic Granola
- Plant based made with whole grain rolled oats, sweetened with fruit juice concentrate
- Pairs perfectly with strawberries, bananas, or your favorite topping
- No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
- Non-GMO Project verified & Whole Grains Council certified
- Available at retailers nationwide
- $5.49 SRP
Back to Nature Salted California Almonds
- Almonds lightly roasted in sea salt for a touch of flavor
- Plant based
- Non-GMO Project verified
- No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
- Available at retailers nationwide
- $8.99 SRP
Back to Nature Organic Stoneground Wheat Crackers
- Plant based made with organic stoneground wheat flour, organic whole brown flax seed & sea salt
- No hydrogenated oils or high fructose corn syrup
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Available at retailers nationwide
- $3.79 SRP
