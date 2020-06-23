Granola SnacksSnack ProductsOther SnacksNew Snack and Bakery Products

Nature's Path Espresso Vanilla Cream Granola and Love Crunch Organic Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola

June 23, 2020
KEYWORDS Nature's Path
Company: Nature's Path

Websiteus.naturespath.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99 (11.5 oz. pouch)

Product Snapshot: Nature's Path recently released two new varieties of granola, Espresso Vanilla Cream and Love Crunch Organic Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola.

  • Espresso Vanilla Cream Granola: Get whisked away to a quaint Italian café with one bite of Love Crunch Espresso Vanilla Cream granola. Inspired by the Italian Affogato—a shot of freshly made espresso poured over vanilla gelato—this granola features a contrast of bold black cocoa and espresso balanced by creamy Italian white chocolate.
  • Love Crunch Organic Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola: Get a little sweet, a little salty, and a whole lot of ‘oooh la la!’ with Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel granola. Taking a French chocolatier’s salty-sweet discovery to a new and unexpected level, salted caramel is paired with pretzels, dark chocolate chunks, crisp caramel puffs and a sprinkling of Himalayan pink salt for a ‘where-have-you-been-all-my-life’ experience. Dare to do as you please as a bold start to your day, or add a handful of excitement to your afternoon. With Always Organic, Fairtrade and non-GMO ingredients, this highly snackable granola comes with a health stamp of approval. Love Crunch is also committed to spreading the love with our Bite4Bite program. Nature's Path donates a minimum of $1 million worth of food every year to food banks in North America.

